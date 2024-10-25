Metro Sergeant in protective custody at CCDC as he faces two cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Kevin Menon is in isolated protective custody at the Clark County Detention Center, according to police.

Menon faces charges in two separate cases.

On Thursday, Menon appeared before Las Vegas Justice Court judge Nadia Wood in shackles while wearing a CCDC uniform.

Attorneys for both sides argued on bail Thursday on Menon's child porn possession charges.

The Metro Sergeant was arrested at the courthouse before his hearing on a separate case related to accusations he conducted illegal arrests on the Strip. A Clark County grand jury indicted that case on October 9.

"They ran to a secret proceeding and deprived Kevin Menon of an opportunity to confront his accusers," said defense attorney Dominic Gentile.

Gentile called the state's ask to set Menon's bail at $250K "ridiculous" and said that amount would be more appropriate for an open murder case.

But, Chief Deputy District Attorneys Nick Portz and Christopher Hamner pointed out there were more than 200 images of child porn found on two of Menon's laptops. They also claim Menon tried to get rid of evidence.

Those computers were located during the course of the first investigation. They were found inside the defendant's house. One was located on a desk, in the defendant's workspace office. The other was found inside a sink in the kitchen. It was surrounded by coffee grinds that were wet.

Portz told the judge he could find no reason to find a laptop inside a sink other than if Menon was trying to destroy evidence.

Whether at work or home, prosecutors argued Menon is victimizing those who are most vulnerable.

"While at play, this is what he's doing on his off time?" Hamner said. "When he's searching for overtime for himself, and then cuts over and is collecting child porn from Russian websites in February of 2024? You can't look at the two cases in isolation."

A new arrest report for Menon shows Metro detectives served a search warrant on his home and took his devices in August. On Wednesday, Channel 13 was the first on the scene when officers were clearly investigating Menon's home.

Hamner also argued Menon is a danger to himself.

"We believe he's a risk to himself because of the stain that comes with these types of cases," Hamner said.

But Gentile argued at the end of the day, this is a case about whether Menon will show up to court and he said there is no problem with that.

"The bottom line is will he show up?" said Gentile. "He showed up yesterday but he never made it to the courtroom because they arrested him."

Gentile also said he took possession of Menon's firearms and passport.

Ultimately, Judge Wood set Menon's bail at $100K saying she considered the totality of the circumstances and found concerns with allegations in both cases.

"The allegations of what was going on in the workplace, coupled with the allegations in the residence is very concerning to the court," said Judge Wood. Both crimes involve victimizing those who are vulnerable and are not in positions of power."

Menon is on unpaid leave with suspension of police powers, according to Metro.

His next court date is set for Nov. 6, for the initial arraignment in his indictment.

The preliminary hearing date for the child porn charges is set for Nov. 7.