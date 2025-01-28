Metro police provide details on Boulder City officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided new details on an officer-involved shooting in Boulder City last Friday that left one man dead.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser held a press briefing on Tuesday at 4 p.m. that you can watch below.

Watch: Full LVMPD press briefing

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD provide more details on deadly Boulder City officer-involved shooting

LVMPD identified the involved officer as Cesar Ibarra, 48, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, and the deceased suspect as Jeremiah Boshard, 45.

Even though he was on a regularly scheduled off-day, LVMPD said they are considering this incident as an officer-involved shooting because Ibarra identified himself as an officer and acted as one.

LVMPD said if Boshard had survived, he would have been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of battery on a protected person.

Around 9:16 a.m. on Friday, Boulder City police received a call to the 800 block of 6th Street. They said dispatch could only hear fighting and a woman saying her husband was in the front yard with a firearm, then shots were fired.

Boulder City police responded to the scene and found Boshard with gunshot wounds and began rendering medical aid. Medical personnel were requested, but Boshard later died.

Boulder City police said they learned Ibarra, a Metro officer, had heard commotion from a neighbor's backyard where Boshard was violently attacking a woman — who LVMPD said suffered multiple lacerations, swelling, cuts, bruises and strangulation marks around her neck.

Authorities said Ibarra told his wife to call 911 and then went to the neighbor's backyard to separate Boshard from the victim. Ibarra told the victim to go to his residence with his wife where she sat outside.

LVMPD said Boshard followed Ibarra and started to physically attack him, slamming his head into a vehicle and putting him in a choke hold. They said Ibarra’s wife then retrieved a firearm. Ibarra then managed to separate himself from Boshard and drew a firearm himself, police said.

This is when Ibarra identified himself as a police officer, according to LVMPD, and gave Boshard several verbal commands to get on the ground and back away. LVMPD said Boshard did not listen and moved towards them, causing Ibarra and his wife to fire their weapons and hit Boshard.

Asst. Sheriff Prosser said the woman Boshard attacked has been released from the hospital and is recovering. LVMPD said the victim told them had no one intervened, she believed Boshard would have tried to kill her.

LVMPD said they do not know the relationship between the victim and Boshard, and said it appears as though he just lost control and started attacking her.

LVMPD said Ibarra’s wife is not being charged with anything at this time.

This marks the first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2025 for LVMPD.