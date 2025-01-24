Metro police involved in officer-involved shooting in Boulder City, authorities say

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in Boulder City Friday morning that involved a Las Vegas Metro officer.
Details are limited, but authorities confirmed the incident happened in the area of 6th Street and Avenue I.
Authorities also confirmed that no Boulder City police were involved and that there is no danger to the public.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will help with the investigation.
We will update this report as more information is made available.
