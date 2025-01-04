Watch Now
Metro police investigating a homicide in the east valley

LVMPD Press Briefing
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4700 block of Sacks Drive in the east valley.

LVMPD said they will be holding a media briefing with more details.

You can watch that briefing here at 8:30 p.m.

