Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson

Homicide investigation
KTNV
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 9300 block of Gilcrease Avenue in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Homicide investigation
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 13:15:13-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were found dead in a Henderson home early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Hunter Drive at 6:35 a.m., when they discovered the bodies.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives "revealed the incident to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide," Henderson police officials said.

Police said they would not release any further details, as the investigation was still open.

Anyone with information about the case can call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH