Man tells police he 'fell asleep' in crash that killed pedestrian, report says

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that left one pedestrian dead.

This happened on around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday near East Sunset Road and Annie Oakley Drive in Henderson.

Police said they received a call that the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop, hitting and killing 55-year-old Angel Perez Rodriguez, before the driver took off.

According to an arrest report, investigators were able to identify the vehicle as a white Ford F-150 after viewing surveillance footage from a Terrible's Gas Station and Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Sunset Road.

The video showed the truck leave the road and hop onto the sidewalk, hitting the bus stop, landscaping, a fire hydrant and a street sign before continuing down the road.

Officers said at 5:23 a.m., an employee at a nearby Black Bear Diner spotted the truck and alerted police.

The arrest report states the truck had significant front end damage, was missing the front grill and had flat tires on the left side. Shrubbery and other bushes that matched landscaping at the scene were embedded in the running boards and underneath the vehicle, investigators noted. Police said there were also pieces of the bus stop on the front windshield under the wipers.

Officers identified the vehicle's owner, who told them his son Devon Cordova drove the vehicle to a concert at Allegiant Stadium and then to work at Resorts World, the report states.

Cordova was taken into custody and told police he had been out with friends until 4 a.m.

Police said Cordova told them he fell asleep driving down Sunset Road when he hit a curb, which popped his tires.

Cordova was booked into jail on multiple charges, including reckless driving and failure to render aid at the scene of an accident.