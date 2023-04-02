Police: 48-year-old arrested for fleeing from bus stop crash, killed pedestrian

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department arrested 48-year-old Devon Cordova who was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 50-year-old man early Sunday morning.

On Sunday around 5:28 a.m., police officers and the fire department responded to W. Sunset Road and Oakley Drive after reports of a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck and a pedestrian.

When police arrived, their investigation revealed that a 2017 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Sunset Road, east of Annie Oakley. Police said the pickup truck left the roadway, drove on the sidewalk and struck a bus stop enclosure and a pedestrian. The truck continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Road.

The 50-year-old pedestrian died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was later found unoccupied at a nearby shopping center.

Police were able to book Cordova into the Henderson Detention Center on the following counts:



1 count: Misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane

1 count: Misdemeanor, duty to render aid after crash

1 count: Felony, duty to stop at scene of crash involving injury or death

1 count: Misdemeanor, reckless driving resulting in property damage

1 count: Felony, reckless driving resulting in death

Police said the name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after identification and next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the second accident-related fatality for 2023 according to Henderson police.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.