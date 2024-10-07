Man sentenced to seven years in prison following Fremont Street shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man will spend seven years in jail for his role in a 2022 shooting on East Fremont Street.

Court documents state that DaJuan Lamar Gamble, also known as "Popeye", fired three shots from a walkway at an SUV in front of a motel on East Fremont Street. That's when someone inside the vehicle fired back at Gamble.

Las Vegas police found a pistol and semi-automatic rifle in a black bag that was hidden in the boiler room of the motel.

Police said trace DNA on the gun matched Gamble and the weapon had previously been stolen from someone in Dallas, Texas.

Last October, Gamble pleaded guilty to a felon in possession of firearms charge.

He was previously convicted in Clark County on accessory to murder, possession of stolen property, and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell charges.

Since he is a convicted felon, Gamble is prohibited by law to possess a firearm.

On Monday, Gamble was sentenced to 84 months, or seven years, in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.