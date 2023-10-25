Las Vegas man pleads guilty to charges related to East Fremont Street shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty for several charges related to a Sept. 2022 shooting on East Fremont Street.

According to court documents and admissions made in court, the incident happened on Sept. 1, 2022. That's when 40-year-old DaJuan Lamar Gamble, also known as Popeye, allegedly fired three shots from from a walkway in front of a motel on East Fremont Street at an SUV that had stopped in front of the motel.

Investigators said security camera recordings from the motel show a passenger in the SUV then fired at least two shots from the vehicle at Gamble.

When officers arrived, Las Vegas police stated they recovered the gun as well as a semi-automatic rifle in a black bag that were hidden in the boiler room of the motel. Police said trace DNA on the gun matched Gamble.

No further details about the incident have been released by the Justice Department.

Court records state Gamble has prior felony convictions in Clark County and is prohibited by law to have firearms.

On Monday, Gamble pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of two firearms and is facing up to 15 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.