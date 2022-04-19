Man robbed Las Vegas business, armed with a handgun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 31, around 2:11 p.m., a 25 to 35-year-old man robbed a business as he was armed with a handgun near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue according a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD describes the suspect as:

Hispanic or black male adult

25 to 35 years old

5'11" to 6'0" tall

Medium build

Wearing a black hat

Wearing a white face mask

Wearing an orange shirt, black pants, and black shoes

Armed with a handgun

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.