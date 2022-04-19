Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man robbed Las Vegas business, armed with a handgun

robber march 31.jpg
LVMPD
On March 31, around 2:11 p.m., a 25 to 35-year-old man robbed a business as he was armed with a handgun near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue according a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
robber march 31.jpg
robber march 31 2.jpg
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 19:03:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 31, around 2:11 p.m., a 25 to 35-year-old man robbed a business as he was armed with a handgun near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue according a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD describes the suspect as:

  • Hispanic or black male adult
  • 25 to 35 years old
  • 5'11" to 6'0" tall
  • Medium build
  • Wearing a black hat
  • Wearing a white face mask
  • Wearing an orange shirt, black pants, and black shoes
  • Armed with a handgun

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH