Man killed in drive-by shooting near Rancho, Alexander in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was killed on Saturday night while sitting inside a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the man, who was not publicly identified as of this report, was in the car in the 3900 block of Prescott Pines Street at approximately 8:39 p.m. when someone drove by and fired multiple rounds. The car from which the shots were fired "then fled the area at a high rate of speed," police said.

Officers responding to the shooting found the man inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center and pronounced dead.

LVMPD asked that anyone with information about this incident contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers.

