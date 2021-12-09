Man arrested after claiming to have bomb while breaching fences at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is under arrest after allegedly wearing a clown mask while yelling he has a bomb after driving a vehicle through security fences at McCarran International Airport this week.

Thursday, Las Vegas police released an arrest report for 36-year-old Matthew Hancock after he was involved in a disturbing incident at the airport Wednesday evening.

Authorities say they were called around 6:30 p.m. that night about a limo driving recklessly in the parking lot of JSX at the airport and then breaching the inner and outer airport security gates.

Airport officers were able to locate the car near Atlantic Aviation while it was driving between several aircraft. Police say the driver, Hancock, then stopped the car and yelled he had a bomb to the nearby aircraft employees while he was wearing a clown mask.

Further agencies were then called to assist that included counter-terrorism, ARMOR sections and the bomb squad, while nearby employees began evacuating and taking cover.

When police made contact with Hancock he eventually followed instructions and was taken into custody. However, he did inform them he had a gasoline device and a shotgun in the car and that he was planning to steal a jet to fly to Area 51 to see aliens.

Police found a hoax bomb device in the vehicle made from a large cylinder with a pressure gauge on top, various tubes, Christmas lights and other metal objects. They say they also found a large costume mask.

Hancock told detectives there was nothing in the car that could hurt anyone unless someone was going to light something on fire. He also told them he was famous on social media for drifting his limo down Las Vegas Boulevard a couple of weeks ago.

The 36-year-old is facing charges of dispersing a hoax substance, making a threat or false information about an act of terror or weapon of mass destruction and trespassing not amounting to burglary.

Police also noted that Hancock had a criminal history of domestic violence, violating protection orders, obstructing a public officer and a recent arrest for driving recklessly on the Strip in a limo last month.