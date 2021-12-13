Police: Man flees arrest by jumping across rooftops in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man tried to evade arrest by fleeing across rooftops in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives were in the area of Durango Drive and Grand Teton Drive to arrest a wanted man, LVMPD officials said. He refused to cooperate and tried to get away by jumping onto the roofs of nearby homes.

Police got him contained to one roof and called in SWAT to help them de-escalate the situation and take him into custody. The incident was ongoing as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man is believed to be armed, officials noted.

This is a developing story.