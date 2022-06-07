Man injured in shooting at east Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard at approximately 12:30 a.m.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in "stable" condition.

There was no immediate word from authorities on whether a shooter had been apprehended.

No further details had been released as of this report.

LAS VEGAS CRIME - LATEST HEADLINES:

