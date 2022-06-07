Las Vegas police seeking information on pool chemical theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent information on Monday regarding a theft that occurred on March 31 at a retail store near the 6000 block of W Craig Road.

Police said the suspect on multiple occasions has entered businesses, selected pool chemicals and left the store without paying.

LVMPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years old, 5'8 to 5'10, approximately 220 lbs.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward according to police.