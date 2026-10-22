HENDERSON, Nev. — A 40-year-old man is now in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Henderson woman in October.

The Henderson Police Department announced that 40-year-old Lawrence Davis was booked into the city's jail on Friday, November 20.

Davis is being held for open murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Tiffany Starr Hall.

Henderson reporter hears concerns from a neighbor after the fatal shooting October:

Police investigate fatal shooting at Henderson apartment complex

The investigation began at approximately 9 a.m. on October 22 with reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Center Street, Henderson police said previously.

Officers found Hall suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment. She was given medical attention, but died from her injuries.

The Clark County Coroner's Office would later determine Hall died from a gunshot wound to the neck and that her death was a homicide.

"At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police said at the time.

Police asked anyone who has information on the shooting to contact the department either through 311 or Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.