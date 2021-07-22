Man heard saying he wants to 'rape, kill' woman in Las Vegas home security video

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of saying he wants to "rape and kill" a woman inside her Las Vegas home has been brought into custody by police.

On Wednesday night, home security video captured a man knocking on someone's door. He can be seen peering inside the house through a window and heard repeatedly asking, "Are you sure?"

The video was shared on social media by a woman who said that she was home alone at the time and hiding so the stranger wouldn't see her.

He was talking to himself at first, she went on to say. Eventually, the man begins to walk away but then returns to the front door when someone can be heard asking, "Who are you?"

In her post about the incident, the woman said her husband tuned in remotely.

Then, the stranger can be heard saying rather calmly, "What I am looking for is for the girl that's in the house to come out here because I am going to rape her and kill her."

"Can you have her open the door? I am going to rape and kill the girl that's on the other side of this door," the man continued, "if she lets me in. I want to rape her and kill her. I have a knife and a gun."

Watch the full video provided to 13 Action News by the woman below:

Police were called but when officers arrived at the house on S. 6th Street, near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards, the stranger was gone.

The next morning, shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, someone told police they recognized the man from the video circulating online. He was spotted nearby, in the area of E. Clark Avenue and S. 3rd Street.

The man was brought into custody and faces charges of aggravated stalking, coercion and obstructing a public officer.

Police are not sure who he is at this time. He was booked into custody as "John Doe," authorities say.