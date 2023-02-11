Man fatally wounded in shooting at east Las Vegas residence, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot inside a residence in east Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Homicide detectives were on scene in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Officers were called to the residence just after 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Metro officials say the officers rendered aid to an adult male victim. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police also located "a male in the area who may have been involved," according to a statement from Metro.

Additional information about the investigation wasn't immediately available from police.