Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection with fatal shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in east Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday.

Just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 10, a man was shot inside a residence in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard. He later died at the hospital.

Police say the suspects were arrested on Thursday and each booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of open murder.

The suspects were not publicly identified due to their age.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the killing to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

