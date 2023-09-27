Man fatally shot during fight with two suspects in downtown Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard around 1:00 a.m.

Officers arriving on the scene located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who would later be pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Following an investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives determined that the victim was involved in an altercation with two men before he was shot. Officers say the two men fled on foot from the area before the officers' arrival.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.