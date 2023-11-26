Man dies after being run over in east Las Vegas valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being run over in a hit-and-run that occurred in an east Las Vegas valley parking lot on Friday night.

Officers received reports of an injured man in the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 8:39 p.m. Arriving officers located the male lying in a parking lot, suffering from blunt force injuries.

Medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by LVMPD's Homicide Section found that the victim was standing outside a vehicle while involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown individual inside the vehicle. The vehicle then drove off, striking the victim and fleeing the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.