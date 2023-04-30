Man died after being shot on a street toward the west valley, police said

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man died after being shot on a street overnight Sunday.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard at 12:33 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, officers located a man in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

When medical arrived, police said they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section is investigating.

"The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.