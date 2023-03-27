Man connected with double homicide in Mohave County arrested in Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man believed to be connected with a double homicide in Mohave County is behind bars in Arizona.

Police said 25-year-old Daniel Matthew Avila was arrested in Marciopa County on unrelated charges. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in February for a home invasion in Tempe, Arizona.

When he was brought into custody, investigators said he had a weapon that was connected to the murder of Darren Vanhouten and Retta Atkins. Police said bullets located at that crime scene matched the gun found on Avila.

On June 28, 2022, the two were found dead at a home on Dilligaf Road. At the time, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing a person on the property at the time of the incident.

The video also showed blood on the suspect's left should that police said could be a gunshot wound from the homicide. When Avila was contacted by detectives, officers said there was scarring consistent with a gunshot wound on his left shoulder.

Avila is now facing murder charges. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they don't believe Avila has any known connections to the area or to the homicide victims. They're asking the public to come forward with any information.

You can contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.