KINGMAN, Ariz. (KTNV) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation into a double homicide that occurred east of Kingman. On Tuesday at 8:15 p.m., deputies conducted a welfare check for a residence on Dilligaf Road, where two deceased victims were located.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Darren Vanhouten and 73-year-old Retta Atkins.

Detectives were also able to capture still images from the home surveillance system. The subject depicted in the photos is currently wanted for questioning in this case.

Mohave Silent Witness has offered a reward of $2,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the homicides.

The person authorities are looking for is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair, approximately 20 to 30 years old, 5’6” to 6’0”, and approximately 150 to 170 pounds. The subject also appeared to be wearing glasses, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to identify this subject is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call toll-free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-024010.