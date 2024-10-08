Man arrested for stabbing woman to death near Sahara Avenue, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect was arrested Monday night in connection with a fatal stabbing near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Police began their investigation at 9:49 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the 2500 block of Maryland Parkway, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators were told the person who'd stabbed the woman had ran away before officers arrived.

Detectives identified the suspect as 45-year-old Lawrence Townsend Jr., who was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

As of this report, the woman who was killed had not been publicly identified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.