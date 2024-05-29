Man arrested nearly two months after Mohave County murder

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — After nearly two months on the run, a wanted man is behind bars.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Michael Edward Kelso was arrested on Tuesday.

This is all related to a murder that happened on March 29 at 11:55 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of S. Tropics Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. He was later identified as 33-year-old Matthew Brant Cemper.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies identified Kelso as a suspect and offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Deputies said they received information about Kelso's location and he was arrested by U.S. Marshals without incident on Tuesday.

Kelso was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility, where he will be housed until he can be returned to Mohave County on several charges, including second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.