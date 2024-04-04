Authorities offering reward for arrest of homicide suspect

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ari. (KTNV) — Authorities are offering a reward to find a man wanted in connection to a March death.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of Michael Edward Kelso. Kelso, 31, has been identified as a suspect in a Mohave Valley homicide on March 29.

Around 11:55 p.m., deputies responded to the 10000 block of S. Tropics Road and found a dead person, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Brant Cemper.

Authorities said Kelso should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County's Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288, or call toll-free 1-800-522-4312.