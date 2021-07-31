Man arrested in Las Vegas for wearing a DEA badge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested in Las Vegas on July 22 for impersonating a DEA agent.

Police say that 34-year-old Kawanta Floyd was wearing a black hang badge labeled US Special Agent DEA when they arrested him.

It began when a woman called the police at about 9:20 p.m. to report that someone was trying to break into her home near Desert Breeze Park. She said someone was knocking on the front and back doors and pulling on door handles.

Floyd was stopped in the 3600 block of Hammock Street. He told police officers that the badge was a joke.

Floyd is facing a charge of impersonating a public officer. Police also discovered that he has outstanding warrants.

He was transported to Clark County Detention Center. He is no longer listed as being in custody.