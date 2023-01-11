Man arrested in connection with October shooting death at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, Las Vegas police announced the arrest of a man in connection with a homicide investigation that began in October 2022.

Police say 43-year-old Kenny Richard was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Homicide detectives' investigation began on Oct. 5, when an unresponsive male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The man's body was found at 10:42 p.m., in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue — near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive.

At the time, police said the man arrived at the apartment complex "and shortly thereafter was shot by an unidentified suspect" who fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.