Detectives investigate homicide near Lake Mead, Tonopah in west Las Vegas

Police line police lights crime scene tape generic
Posted at 7:58 AM, Oct 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway on Thursday morning in west Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Citrus Hills Avenue just before 2 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Johansson with the LVMPD's homicide section.

Residents may continue to see police in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive as the investigation continues.

Johansson did not immediately provide more information in a written statement, but promised further details on the investigation later on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

