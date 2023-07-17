Man arrested in connection to weekend stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said they found a man with multiple lacerations near a pedestrian bridge and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believed the victim was arguing with someone before being attacked. Through the course of the investigation, police identified 71-year-old Cecil Walls as the suspect in this case.

He was arrested on Sunday and booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.