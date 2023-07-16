LVMPD: Man dead after being found with 'lacerations' near downtown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide where a man was found with lacerations Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near E. Washington Avenue around 6:05 p.m.. When police arrived, officers found a man suffering from "apparent lacerations" near a pedestrian bridge.

Medical said the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives said their investigation revealed that the man was involved in a verbal altercation before the homicide.

Police said the Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.