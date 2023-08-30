Man arrested for open murder nearly 2 years after killing at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly two years since a man was shot dead at a northwest Las Vegas apartment complex, another man was arrested for his murder.

Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Kenjuan McDaniel for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police say McDaniel was arrested Tuesday by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Detectives' investigation of the killing began on Sept. 18, 2021 at approximately 6:33 p.m., according to previous information from police. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard, on a report of a "man down."

At the apartment complex, they found a man who had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives determined "the man was in an argument prior to the shooting with three unidentified suspects."

In an updated news release on Wednesday, police did not say whether they're looking for additional suspects in the case.

Police urged anyone with information about this case to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lmvpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestopperofnv.com.