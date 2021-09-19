Vegas PD: Man found shot to death at apartment complex on Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene in the north part of town from Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard, at about 6:30 p.m. with reports of a man down in an apartment complex.

Arriving officers found a man who had apparent gunshot wounds at that location who was then pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives say the man was in an argument prior to the shooting with three other people but their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner's office after family has been notified.