Man arrested after shooting ex-wife's current husband, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man turned himself in on Monday night after claiming that he shot his ex-wife's current husband, according to police.

LVMPD dispatch received an initial report of a shooting around 10:13 p.m. in the 7900 block of Pinnochio Avenue, according to police. Arriving officers located a man suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound," and immediately transported him to UMC Trauma, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

According to police, an investigation by LVMPD homicide detectives revealed that the victim has been arguing with his wife's ex-husband — later identified as 37-year-old Dawrin Mota — prior to the shooting.

Mota shot the victim before fleeing the area, though police say he would later call LVMPD dispatch to turn himself in. Police took him into custody shortly after, booking him into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.