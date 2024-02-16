Man arrested after North Las Vegas man found shot to death at apartment complex

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after another man was found shot to death at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

The incident happened on Thursday in the 1000 block of E. Carey Avenue.

A man with gunshot wounds was found around 11:45 a.m. and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives identified 52-year-old Celester Mayfield as a suspect in the case.

On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas police pulled a vehicle over near Eastern Ave. and Bonanza Rd. The vehicle had been identified by North Las Vegas detectives as being involved in the shooting.

During the stop, North Las Vegas police said Mayfield approached officers and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and is facing open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon charges.