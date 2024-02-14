North Las Vegas police: Man shot, found dead in apartment

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead after being shot in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, they responded to calls that a man had been found unresponsive at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue.

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Bridger Middle School and McCall Elementary School were placed on a brief lockdown, which was lifted at 11:55 a.m.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident.

No further details have been released, as of 2:15 p.m.