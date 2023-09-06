Man airlifted to Las Vegas hospital after stabbing in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — An Arizona man is facing charges after being accused of stabbing a man who was fishing at the Colorado River.

According to Bullhead City Police, a 42-year-old man was fishing near Riverfront Drive and Yale Drive on Aug. 31. Investigators said he had been by the river with 40-year-old Jess Moorlag. They said the two men didn't know each other. However, they added that Moorlag felt disrespected that the victim wouldn't call him by "his preferred nickname".

Police said Moorlag slashed the victim's vehicle tires before confronting him with a knife. They stated Moorlag then stabbed the man several times before running away from the scene.

The victim was able to get to a nearby home to ask for help. Investigators said he had a deep stab wound to his calf, along with other stab wounds, and had lost a significant amount of blood. He was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas to be treated.

On Monday, Moorlag went to the police station for an interview with detectives and was taken into custody. He is facing aggravated assault charges and is in the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.