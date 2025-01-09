Man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022 pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022 has pleaded not guilty to 15 charges.

Two people died and six others were injured during the attack, which began when Yoni Barrios told investigators that two showgirls started laughing at him.

WATCH: New video shows 2022 attack on the Las Vegas Strip

New video shows 2022 attack on the Las Vegas Strip

Following his arrest, Barrios went through a mental health evaluation by a state psychiatrist. At the time, he was found incompetent and had been getting treatment at a state psychiatric hospital.

Last month, a judge ruled that he was now competent to stand trial and is capable of understanding the nature of the charges against him.

On Thursday, Barrios once again told a judge that he understood the charges against him and is pleading not guilty. Court records show he is facing 15 charges, including murder, attempted murder, battery, and acts of terrorism.

Barrios' public defender Scott Coffee asked the court for a status check in several weeks. He said he is retiring from the Public Defender's Office and either needs to appoint another Deputy or he might keep the case.

He also explained he would like to file a writ regarding the charges related to terrorism.

The prosecution didn't object to the extra time but did explain that a terrorism charge is explained as an act of violence intended to cause death to the general population. That is confirmed in the grand jury instructions, which I reviewed.

Court records show that Barrios is due back in court on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

WATCH FULL HEARING: Yoni Barrios pleads not guilty to charges