Man accused of shooting, killing roommate in east valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said they arrested a 28-year-old man for open murder after a shooting in the east valley early Sunday morning.

Police said a shooting happened around 2:53 a.m. in the 5900 block of East Samia Court. This is near Stewart and Sloan. Arriving officers said they found a man on the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical arrived and said the man died at the scene.

Police said they identified Jose Oseguera, 28, as the suspect in the shooting.

An investigation by LVMPD homicide detectives revealed that Oseguera was the roommate of the person shot. The two were involved in a verbal altercation.

Police said Oseguera pulled out a firearm and shot his roommate.

Police have arrested the 28-year-old for open murder with a deadly weapon, and he has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

"The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.