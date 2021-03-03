Menu

Man accused of deadly punch on Las Vegas Strip to appear in court

Today the suspect who allegedly punched a man killing him is expected back in court. We now know the man who died was 57 year-old Thomas Driscoll, a retired state trooper, who worked for the Connecticut State Police for 22 years.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, the suspect who allegedly punched a man killing him is expected back in court.

We now know the man who died was 57 year-old Thomas Driscoll, a retired state trooper, who worked for the Connecticut State Police for 22 years.

Las Vegas police say Driscoll and 33 year-old Brandon Leath got into an argument right before Leath allegedly punched Driscoll, knocking him unconsciousness.

The coroner says he died from blunt force trauma.

Leath is now facing a murder charge.

