Man accused in deadly Las Vegas valley shooting spree linked to new homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of killing two people in a deadly shooting spree in the Las Vegas valley is now connected to another homicide.

Police say John Carrillo is linked to the death of a man in downtown Las Vegas but it's not yet clear how.

Court documents show Carrillo's COVID-19 vaccination card, allegedly left in a stolen vehicle, led police to him. Police say he was involved in a robbery, an attempted robbery and three shootings.

Over the weekend a man's body was found near the downtown area and police now say Carillo is linked to that death as well.

Carrillo denied all charges but told police he did smoke methamphetamine.