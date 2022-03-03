Man accused in deadly Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting appears in court Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Wilson, the man accused by police of a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge over the weekend, made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning.

Wilson was set to be appointed a public defender and have a bail hearing, but the public defender's office recused themselves because they had represented the deceased victim a few times.

He was unable to have a bail hearing without representation.

According to the court, Wilson has a history of 82 local arrests and nine felony convictions, including one for killing an animal and escaping custody.

During the court appearance, Wilson claimed that he was "shot up."

He is due back in Justice Court on March 21 for his preliminary hearing.

On Saturday around 3:15 a.m, police said 14 people were shot, one of whom died, after an altercation at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge and Restaurant on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway. Police said at the time that two of the injured were in critical condition.

Wilson was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder.

Police say they expect more arrests to follow.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by emailing at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.