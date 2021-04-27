Watch
Man accused in 2-state shooting spree deemed incompetent to stand trial in Clark County

A man police say was involved in a 2 state Thanksgiving crime spree deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County District Court judge has ruled that Christopher McDonnell is incompetent to stand trial.

Police say he along with his wife Kayleigh Lewis and his brother Shawn McDonnell went on a 2-state shooting spree in Arizona and Nevada.

The group firing at people in cars and killing one person in Henderson, police say.

5 people in total were shot during the shooting spree that took place during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

The group was later arrested in Arizona.

