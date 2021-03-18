Menu

3 indicted in Vegas in 2-state Thanksgiving shooting rampage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three people from Texas have been indicted in Las Vegas on charges including murder and terrorism stemming from a series of shootings last Thanksgiving in Southern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.

One apparently random shooting killed a man at a convenience store.

Several other people were wounded.

The indictment in Nevada state court included 53 charges each against Shawn McDonnell, his brother Christopher McDonnell, and Christopher McDonnell's wife, Kayliegh Lewis.

Authorities say they are from Tyler, Texas.

They are jailed in Las Vegas, where attorneys for two of the suspects say they will fight the charges. They could face the death penalty or multiple sentences of life-in-prison without parole.

