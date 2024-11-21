LVMPD sergeant pleads not guilty to charges related to child sex abuse material

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant accused of setting up bogus arrests on the Las Vegas Strip and possession child sex abuse material was in court again Wednesday.

Kevin Menon pleaded not guilty to four charges related to the abuse material.

Menon was indicted earlier this month.

Prosecutors said they found nearly 600 sexual images on four of his devices.

Menon's trial date on the child sex abuse material case is set for Jan. 21, 2025.

His trial on oppression, battery on a protected person, and subornation of perjury is scheduled for March 31.

WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Sgt. Menon's suspected arrest tactics