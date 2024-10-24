LVMPD sergeant appears in court facing new child pornography-related charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant appeared in court Thursday morning for the first time after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography.

Channel 13's Jaewon Jung is in the courtroom where Sgt. Kevin Menon appeared in shackles and a Clark County Detention Center uniform.

Metro Sgt. Kevin Menon in shackles and a CCDC uniform.

Court began at 8:30 a.m. but soon went into recess as there is evidence the state wants the court to view.

Court is expected to resume at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Menon has invoked his right to a preliminary hearing, which is set for Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Menon was previously indicted by a Clark County grand jury on charges related to abuse of police powers, including oppression, subornation of perjury and battery on a protected person. He's accused of orchestrating arrests while working as a plainclothes officer on the Las Vegas Strip.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by Channel 13 showed the alleged illegal arrests for which Menon is under investigation. In the videos we reviewed, several individuals express confusion about their arrests, including one who said he was being "set up" and another who alleged he was being arrested on "false pretenses."

During a search on Aug. 30 as part of the first investigation on charges related to the arrests on the Strip, detectives came across sexual images of young girls on two of Menon's devices, according to the arrest report issued on the child pornography charges.

