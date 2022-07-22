LVMPD searching for additional possible victims of Carlos Nava.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reaching out to any additional possible victims of 46-year-old Carlos Nava.

Police said that Nava had sexually assaulted and robbed a woman near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on July 10. The suspect was last seen wearing a white Ford truck.

On July 21, LVMPD officers said they located the suspect vehicle being driven by Nava near the area of the crime.

Police said he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges for:

Sexual Assault with Deadly Weapon

Robbery with Deadly Weapon

Kidnapping with Deadly Weapon

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Nava or has information about his crimes is urged by police to contact the investigating detectives by calling 702-828-3455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.