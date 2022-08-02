LVMPD search for suspect who posed as health inspector to steal from fast-food restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect who posed as a health inspector to steal from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 2.

In both cases, the suspect entered the business claiming to be an inspector and convinced employees to open their safe. After taking money from the safe, the suspect fled the area.

He is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and black pants.

VIDEO: LVMPD Detectives Seek Help to Identify Burglary Suspect

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol Investigations at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.