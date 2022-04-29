Watch
LVMPD says suspect attempted to rob business on Eastern Ave and Sunset Rd.

On Thursday around 4:17 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a suspect attempted to rob a business at the 7000 block of S. Eastern Avenue.
Posted at 11:21 PM, Apr 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday around 4:17 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one man attempted to rob a business in the 7000 block of S. Eastern Avenue.

The man is described by LVMPD as around 40 to 50 years old, thin build, wearing a baseball hat, white mask, black sunglasses, gray shirt, and tan pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

